'Dangerous, underrated' - An insight into Joseph Parker’s possible next opponent

One of Joseph Parker's sparring partners has given an insight into the obstacles the Kiwi heavyweight can expect if rumours are proven true and he fights American Bryant Jennings.

Sparring partner Malik Scott says a bout between Parker and Bryant Jennings would be a classic.
Malik Scott told 1 NEWS this afternoon Jennings, who currently sits eighth on the WBO's divisional rankings (three spots above Parker) with a career record of 23-2, is "an extremely tough individual".

"Probably one of the most dangerous, underrated heavyweights in the business," he said.

"He fought Wladimir Klitschko and went twelve rounds... he's been building brick by brick."

Jennings would enter the rumoured fight on a four-win streak, having won three of those bouts by knockout and his most recent against Joey Dawejko by unanimous decision in April, this year.

"If they're fighting, that's good for the division," Scott said on the potential bout.

"Both guys are going to be in great shape, stylistically it's a great fight - niether one are runners, neither one is stupid - they're technical boxers.

"It's not just two bangers just going in there."

