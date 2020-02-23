Dan Hooker's next fight confirmed, Kiwi to face Dustin Poirier at UFC Apex

Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker has confirmed his next fight in the UFC, taking on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas at the end of June.

New Zealand fighter Dan Hooker, left, during his win against Paul Felder. Source: Photosport

Hooker, 30, is currently the fifth ranked contender in the UFC's lightweight division, having defeated Paul Felder in Auckland earlier this year.

That victory has earned him a shot at Poirier, the number three contender, the two to square off on June 28 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Poirier's last fight came in September last year, to current lightweight title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 31-year-old American also boasts career victories over Max Holloway and Eddie Alvarez, and has previously held the interim lightweight title.

Kiwi fighter Hooker meanwhile, has scored victories in seven of his last eight UFC bouts, moving up from featherweight in 2017, and is undefeated in his last three fights.

Victory for Hooker would move the City Kickboxing fighter one step closer to a shot at the UFC's lightweight belt, with only holder Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Poirier, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje ranked ahead of him.