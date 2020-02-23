Dan Hooker wins split decision against Paul Felder in Auckland UFC showdown

Dan Hooker has beaten American Paul Felder in a split decision at UFC Fight Night 168 in Auckland today.

New Zealand fighter Dan Hooker, left, during his win against Paul Felder. Source: Photosport

The first round was a tactical affair where both men mostly kept each other at range attacking the legs.

Things opened up more in the second round, with Felder and Hooker trading punches throughout.

Felder ended the round strong landing a spinning elbow and taking the fight to the Kiwi.

Hooker found his range in the third, marking up Felder's face and causing massive swelling under the American's right eye.

Felder came back in the fourth landing some big blows to Hooker's head.

It was all up for grabs in the championship round and Felder rocked Hooker early with a big right hand.

The Kiwi recovered though and managed to take Felder down to the canvas for the last minute of the fight without doing any serious damage.

The judges awarded the extremely close match to Hooker in a split decision who extended his UFC record to 20 wins and eight losses.

Before the fight Hooker talked about how much it means to him.

“I’ve had so many people asking me about it - you know, people that I never thought were interested in the sport or, you know, gave it the respect have now had their eyes open to it,” he said.