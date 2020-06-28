Dan Hooker loses UFC headline fight against Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker has been beaten by former UFC champion Dustin Poirier in their headline fight this afternoon in Las Vegas.

Poirier claimed the lightweight bout by unanimous decision in a fight that left fans and commentators in awe. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46 in the American's favour.

Hooker used low leg kicks early in the fight to establish distance against Poirier but the American wasn’t afraid to close the distance, attempting an early takedown.

Hooker managed to defend the takedown and soon the pair were trading blows to the head and occasionally landing body shots to keep each other guessing. The first round ended without a clear winner.

In the second round, Hooker again opened with leg kicks before Poirier attempted another takedown but the Kiwi defended well again.

The second round saw the two trade heavy blows to the head with both finding success and both getting cuts under their eyes. Late in the round, Hooker landed a flurry of punches that left Poirier defending until the bell.

Hooker entered the third round with a big cut above his right eye and was slow to get into the fight, keeping his distance in the opening minute. Poirier was happy to slow the tempo as well after an explosive first two rounds.

Hooker went to a takedown but looked seconds away from losing as Poirier countered with a guillotine submission attempt. Hooker managed to escape and work a ground and pound although Poirier was able to land some blows from the bottom as well.

Poirier eventually managed to get back to his feet and finished the round with a couple of head shots.

The fourth round saw Hooker looking to keep his distance with his height and reach advantage as both fighters began to show fatigue.

Hooker launched another takedown attempt which Poirier managed to defend and after Hooker failed a second attempt, Poirier looked for a takedown of his own.

Poirier had a lot more success, looking seconds away once again from a submission win this time with an arm bar but Hooker’s evasiveness came to the rescue once again and he finished with some body shots.

Entering the final round, there was a feeling it was even on the scorecards and there for either fighter to take.

Both fighters opted for defense to start the fight but Poirier managed to slip in a few big head shots to start.

Hooker managed another takedown but Poirier was quick to defend it. Hooker continued to attempt takedowns but the American refused to give in, instead using the cage walls to keep on his feet.

The final minute saw Poirier land another big head shot but the fight eventually went the distance, perhaps taking the fight with it.

Hooker entered the fight the lower ranked fighter of the two, sitting fifth in comparison to Poirier who was third. Poirier had previously sat atop of the UFC's ranks as the Interim Lightweight Champion but lost the title to current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last year.