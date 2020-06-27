Dan Hooker faces off with American rival day out from potentially life-changing bout

New Zealand mixed martial arts fighter Dan Hooker and his upcoming opponent have both made weight for tomorrow’s UFC headline bout in Las Vegas.

Hooker weighed in for tomorrow’s fight at 155.5 lbs this morning while Dustin Poirer came in slightly heavier at 156 lbs.

The pair then locked eyes in an uneventful stare down before parting ways.

Hooker enters tomorrow’s bout as the underdog to Poirer, a former interim UFC champion, but does have some advantages going his way in the tale of the tape.

The 30-year-old Kiwi enters the octagon tomorrow with an advantage in both height and reach, standing one inch taller than the American with a three-inch advantage in his arms.

Hooker also enters the fight on a three-win streak while Poirer is coming off a loss, although that defeat was notably against current UFC Lightweight Championship Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title last September.

Hooker’s last fight was a split decision victory in Auckland against seasoned fighter Paul Felder after the pair went the distance in five five-minute rounds.

The coaching staff behind Hooker told 1 NEWS earlier this week what’s at stake for their fighter, with an upset win likely meaning either a title shot or a follow-up fight with one of the sport’s biggest names.

“This is probably the pivotal fight, you get this fight out of the way, you’re talking Khabib (Nurmagomedov), (Justin) Gaethje, Conor McGregor, maybe (Tony) Ferguson, you’re talking one of the biggest names in the sport right now,” striking coach Mike Angove said.

“McGregor, if he comes out of retirement which is likely he’ll want a name opponent, Ferguson has just been beaten, when we beat Poirier that means if Gaethje gets injured you could have a fight for a title against Khabib.

“It truly is massive in one of the deepest divisions in the UFC.

“This opens the door to the title really,” head coach Eugene Bareman added.