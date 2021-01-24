Dan Hooker destroyed by newcomer Michael Chandler in first round at UFC 257

Dan Hooker's latest fight in the octagon has lasted just 2 minutes 30 seconds as new kid on the block Michael Chandler gave Hooker just his second ever TKO loss.

Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during UFC 257. Source: Getty

With both fighters coming out and looking to push the action, it was Chandler that squeezed one through first with a vicious right hook that sent Hooker down to the canvas.

The US star called it the greatest moment of his life and lets the rest of the division know that he is “the king of the weight class now”.

Coming into this fight, 30-year-old Hooker was the No 6 ranked lightweight before meeting the highly touted new UFC signing Chandler in the co-main event.

Dan Hooker of New Zealand prepares to fight Michael Chandler. Source: Getty

A massive opportunity went begging for Hooker as he dropped his last fight by unanimous decision to the man, he is sharing the main event with, Dustin Poirier.