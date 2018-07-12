TODAY |

Dan Hooker added to UFC 243 fight card with bout against American Al Iaquinta

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Kiwi UFC fighter Dan 'Hangman' Hooker has had his wish realised with confirmation he will be part of the biggest event in Australasian combat sports history as an undercard for UFC 243.

Hooker will take on American Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout at the event in Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on October 6.

The fight has second billing on the main card, which is headlined by the world middleweight title unification bout between Kiwi Israel Adesanya and Australian Robert Whittaker.

Hooker, who shares training facilities with Adesanya at Auckland's City Kickboxing, was vocal about getting on the trans-Tasman fight card after he earned a performance-of-the-night win with a knockout against American James Vick in San Antonio in July.

"October 5, my brother Israel Adesanya is fighting to unify the middleweight title and I need to be on that card," he said after the bout.

"I demand to be on that card."

Soon after, Hooker also called out Iaquinta on social media. Now the 14th-ranked Kiwi will get his shot at taking down the sixth-ranked American.

Hooker is the third Kiwi announced on the card, with welterweight Luke Jumeau also confirmed to be taking on Brazil's Dheigo Lima.

New Zealand UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker. City Kickboxing, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
New Zealand UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker. Source: Photosport
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
3
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
4
James O'Connor holds off Jack Goodhue
Former Wallaby urges Aussies to copy All Blacks with ball-playing outside centre
5
An artist's impression of what Sky Stadium will look like.
Introducing Sky Stadium: Sky TV purchases naming rights to Wellington's iconic Cake Tin
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Peter Burling (L) and Blair Tuke (R) during the 2019 Princess Sofia Regatta. Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca, Spain. 04 April, 2019. Photo credit: ©Jesus Renedo/SAILING ENERGY/50th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar

Peter Burling, Blair Tuke lead NZ charge for medals at Olympic test event
New Zealand's Peter Burling, right, and teammate Blair Tuke

Kiwi sailing crews dominate day three of Olympic test event
1 NEWS

Kiwi triathlete Hayden Wilde a step closer to 2020 Olympics with Tokyo bronze
1 NEWS

Watch: Footage purports to show UFC star Conor McGregor punching man in face during whiskey dispute