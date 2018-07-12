Dan Hooker added to UFC 243 fight card with bout against American Al Iaquinta

Kiwi UFC fighter Dan 'Hangman' Hooker has had his wish realised with confirmation he will be part of the biggest event in Australasian combat sports history as an undercard for UFC 243.

Hooker will take on American Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout at the event in Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on October 6.

The fight has second billing on the main card, which is headlined by the world middleweight title unification bout between Kiwi Israel Adesanya and Australian Robert Whittaker.

Hooker, who shares training facilities with Adesanya at Auckland's City Kickboxing, was vocal about getting on the trans-Tasman fight card after he earned a performance-of-the-night win with a knockout against American James Vick in San Antonio in July.

"October 5, my brother Israel Adesanya is fighting to unify the middleweight title and I need to be on that card," he said after the bout.

"I demand to be on that card."

Soon after, Hooker also called out Iaquinta on social media. Now the 14th-ranked Kiwi will get his shot at taking down the sixth-ranked American.