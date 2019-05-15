TODAY |

Dan Carter, Lydia Ko, Barbara Kendall and Glenn Ashby receive honours at investiture ceremony

Four top Kiwi athletes have been formally recognised for their sporting achievements while representing New Zealand at this morning's investiture ceremony in Auckland.

Dan Carter, Lydia Ko, Barbara Kendall and Glenn Ashby were all acknowledged at Government House this morning by Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Kendall was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sport for her trailblazing career as  an Olympic champion boardsailor.

Carter was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby after his 112-Test career with the All Blacks from 2003 to 2015 finished up with him being a world champion and the highest points scorer in international rugby history - a record he still holds today.

Both Ashby and Ko were made Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sailing and golf, respectively.

Ashby was recognised for his efforts with Team New Zealand which culminated in the team reclaiming the America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017.

Ko on the other hand was acknowledged for becoming the youngest golfer of either gender to become world No.1 in 2015.

    The Kiwi athletes were all recognised for their sporting achievements at Government House in Auckland.
