Dan Carter, Aaron Smith join the party in latest sporting home videos

1 NEWS

Once again we've asked, and you've delivered, as the latest round of 1 NEWS' home sporting videos continues to impress amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown that has put the brakes on professional sports.

Some of NZ's biggest names are keeping themselves busy in lockdown.

Tonight's edition sees efforts from some of New Zealand's best athletes, with All Blacks of past and present - Dan Carter, Aaron Smith and James Parsons all getting involved.

New Zealand's cricketers are strutting their stuff too, with the White Ferns' Kerr sisters tonight joined by the Black Caps' Nicholls family, including mum Jan.

Send your videos to 1sport@tvnz.co.nz for a chance to feature tomorrow night.

