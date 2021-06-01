Dame Valerie Adams treasuring precious moments with kids before embarking on another shot at Olympic gold

This weekend, one of New Zealand's most decorated Olympians leaves for what could end up being her last shot at another medal.

But for Dame Valerie Adams, the build up to her fifth Games is markedly different and much more difficult - and no, it's not purely because of the pandemic.

On Sunday, Dame Valerie heads for the US for the start of a nearly four-month trip away in a bid for a fourth medal. But Tokyo will be the 36-year-old's first Games as a mum and with the pandemic, the family that means everything to her has to stay home.

“This is hard,” an emotional Dame Valerie told 1 NEWS.

“Leaving my kids is going to be very difficult. I’m... I’m still trying to process that part.”

It means small moments such as snack time or a pick-up from day care with her two children under the age of five have become much more precious recently.

“They’re young, they’re my babies, they’re only two and three,” she said.

“A lot of people say to me, ‘oh, they won’t remember and they won’t do this and that".

It doesn’t really matter - it doesn’t make the situation any better apart from the fact that it is going to hurt my heart when I leave.”

Don’t mistake her tears for reluctance though.

I am doing this for them. I’m doing this for my family and I’m doing this for my country and myself.”

The poised mentality matches her physical preparedness too; Dame Valerie is in her best shape since she had children, has the world-leading throw so far this year and the familiar internal fire that’s made her such a fearsome competitor for nearly two decades.

“I hope I’m still that Val that when she comes out, she’s ready to rock and roll and I know what that looks like I know what that feels like,” she said.

“It took me a little while to find her this season but when she came out she was pretty unstoppable and I loved that Val.”

There’s a level of maturity to “that Val” too though with the athletics great ready to leave it all out there in Tokyo.

“Regardless of what happens, I know I’ve done everything I can to get there in the best possible shape ever,” she said.

“And one thing that I want to get out there is that whatever happens in Tokyo, know that I have left my heart and soul out there.”

Dame Val said she hasn’t thought about her career post-Tokyo with her only commitment confirmed so far to be coaching sister Lisa in the Paralympics.