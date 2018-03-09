Dame Valerie Adams tops off Hamilton shotput national title with late 2010 gold medal presentation

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Commonwealth Games
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.
Watch Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells live from 7pm weekdays.
The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.
TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says "one of the scenarios" for the cyclone is that it will hit the top of New Zealand late Monday.
A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ