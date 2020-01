Dame Valerie Adams has qualified for the Olympics in her return to competition after 20 months.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist has been out of action for almost two years after giving birth to her second child, a son Kepaleli Tava Sidney, in March last year.

It took Dame Adams just two throws at the Allan and Sylvia Potts Memorial Classic in Hawke's Bay this weekend to qualify for Tokyo.