Dame Valerie Adams is splitting with her manger of 14 years, Nick Cowan.

In a statement on her Facebook page today the two time Olympic gold-medallist shot putter said she will join sports management agency Halo Sport.

"Nick Cowan and I have agreed to part ways," Dame Valerie wrote.

"Nick has decided to pursue other endeavours and I wish him well in those and thank him for all of his work over the years."

In March this year Dame Valerie welcomed her second child, a baby boy.