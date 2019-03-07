Dame Valerie Adams honoured with replica Barbie doll

Dame Valerie Adams has been transformed into a Barbie as part of this year's role model campaign with her one-of-a-kind doll embracing her "not skinny" body, facial freckles and shot put career.

Dame Valerie Adams with her one-of-a-kind Barbie doll. Source: Supplied

When the Olympic gold medallist found out she had been named as one of this year's role models, she had a firm idea on how she wanted her doll to look - not skinny, have tattoos and featuring her facial freckles.

After growing up without a Barbie herself, Dame Valerie's two-year-old daughter Kimoana will no longer experience the same fate with her mother being her first doll.

"I feel very humbled to be the New Zealand Barbie Role Model for 2020. As a mum, it is my responsibility to be a positive role model for my daughter," Dame Valerie said.

"As an athlete, throughout my career I have been able to reach more young girls all around the world, especially New Zealand - to inspire and empower them to be the best version of themselves.”

Mattel, the toy manufacturer behind the giant doll brand, obliged and even dressed Dame Valerie's model in her usual competition wear with a shot put in hand.

The Role Model campaign was launched back in 2015 and recognises influential women around the world each year for their efforts with those selected receiving a one-of-a-kind Barbie of them made in their honour.

Former Black Fern Melodie Robinson was one of last year’s picks.

Adams said seeing her doll showed the brand was making up for lost time after decades of the same blonde, petite figure.

“We definitely need more role models and as a strong Pacific woman, I feel it is my duty to be more accessible and involved in the community, both on and off the field. We need to nurture our future generation to believe and trust in themselves."