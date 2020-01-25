TODAY |

Dame Valerie Adams changes coach for Olympics campaign - 'Let's chalk up and do this'

Dame Valerie Adams has revealed she has changed her coach as part of her preparations for next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Booking a spot in Tokyo 20 months after giving birth to her second child means all the hard work has paid off for the two-time Olympic champion. Source: 1 NEWS

Adams has teamed up with Dale Stevenson, who also coaches fellow Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh, after previously working with Athletics New Zealand's high performance director Scott Goodman since the 2016 Olympics.

Adams revealed the change on her Instagram.

“What a year 2020 has been with so much uncertainty,” Adams wrote.

“It’s been tough on us all and hasn't been easy as an athlete trying to train for ultimately nothing has been frustrating.

“So I need to step out of my comfort zone and shake things up a bit to enable me to be the best version of myself in Tokyo. So I’m very excited to have Dale Stevenson lead my programme and to have the opportunity to train in his squad.

Dame Valerie Adams. Source: Photosport

“I want to thank Scott Goodman for his continued help and support the last few years especially through my pregnancies and comeback at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

“I am grateful that he will still be on the journey with me in his role as HP Director and in particular providing support when I am in Auckland."

Dame Valerie also thanked her family for their support, with the 36-year-old set to spend four days in Christchurch a week as that's where Stevenson is based.

"A massive thanks goes out to my hubby Gabe my babies Kimoana and Kepaleli and my mum in-law for the unconditional love and support. I couldn't do it without you all.

“Tokyo is 9 months away...... let's chalk up and do this.”

Adams' last international competition was the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast where she finished with a silver medal behind Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd.

