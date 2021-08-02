TODAY |

Dame Val unsure of future as she focuses on sister, Paralympics

Source:  1 NEWS

Dame Valerie Adams isn't thinking about what lies ahead after her bronze medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday, instead shifting her attention to her sister's upcoming Paralympics campaign.

The four-time Olympic medallist said she will come back to NZ and recharge her batteries before thinking about what comes next. Source: 1 NEWS

Dame Valerie won a fourth Olympic medal yesterday in the women's shot put final, although she said it's her most valuable to date because of it being her first as a mother-of-two.

The 36-year-old was asked what lies ahead of her after her latest triumph, but she admitted she hadn't given it a thought.

"I'm soaking up the moment," Dame Valerie said.

"What the future holds - I've got a job to do in the next four weeks here in Tokyo and in Saga with the Paralympics."

Dame Valerie Adams at the medal ceremony for the women's shot put at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Dame Valerie was referencing her coaching role with her sister Lisa Adams, who is set to make her Paralympics debut next month in the women's shot put F37.

After that, Dame Valerie said she'll be making her way back to "wonderful MIQ" before some quality time with her family.

"I really just need to spend some time with my kids and take a break - mentally and physically - just to regroup, fill my cup and just be human and be normal for a little bit.

"What does the future hold? I don't know. I'm going to go back and review and talk to my family, talk to my team and see what we're going to do from here on in."

