Dame Val enjoys time with 'lil bro' in US before Olympics

Dame Valerie Adams has gotten in some quality family time during her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics by hanging out with brother Steven in the USA

Dame Valerie Adams with brother Steven. Source: Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie shared happy photos of herself and her NBA star brother to social media.

"Last week in Athens, Georgia," Dame Valerie said.

"I was super happy to have spent a couple of weeks with my lil brother. Was awesome to train together and just hang out."

Adams is heading to her fifth Olympics later this month where she's looking to claim a fourth medal in the shot put, having claimed two golds in Beijing and London as well as silver in Rio in 2016.

Dame Valerie told 1 NEWS last month she was heading to this year's Olympics in her best shape since she has had her two children and still has that internal fire.

“I hope I’m still that Val that when she comes out, she’s ready to rock and roll and I know what that looks like I know what that feels like,” she said.

“It took me a little while to find her this season but when she came out she was pretty unstoppable and I loved that Val.

“Regardless of what happens, I know I’ve done everything I can to get there in the best possible shape ever.