Dame Val to carry NZ flag at Olympics closing ceremony

Dame Valerie Adams will cap off her storied Olympic career in fine fashion, by leading out the New Zealand team for the closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dame Valerie Adams at the medal ceremony for the women's shot put at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

The 36-year-old has been named as the flagbearer for the closing ceremony by the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

It will be the first time Adams has carried the flag in her 17-year Olympic career dating back to Athens 2004.

Last week, Adams won bronze in the women's shot put, adding to her gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and silver in 2016.

In the announcement broadcast on Facebook, New Zealand's chef de mission Rob Waddell said Adams had been an "incredible contributor to the Olympic team values" and "laid a foundation for so many athletes".

Upon being named, Adams said she was "very humbled and honoured" to be named as the flagbearer.

"It's been an amazing Games for us and I'm looking forward to walking out there with pride and holding the flag up high," Adams said.