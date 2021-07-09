'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby

Dhyreille and Brayley Lomu are following in their famous father’s footsteps but on a different course, choosing tennis over rugby as their sport of choice.

Both boys have dreams of becoming the best, just like their dad Jonah.

"To be the best tennis player in the world you should put in effort and always try hard,” 10-year-old Brayley said.

Only playing for three-and-a-half-years, the pair are reaching for the sky.

“My dream is to become a number one professional tennis player in the world,” Dhyreille, 12, said.

It’s a dream that could become a reality with the help of their committed tennis coach - aka grandpa.

“What I love most about playing tennis is I get to spend a lot of time with pops,” Dhyreille said.

Dhyreille and Brayley Lomu. Source: Seven Sharp

Lomu’s father-in-law, Mervyn Quirk, has spent the past three years training the boys.

“Having spent three years or so with the boys on the court, with the background and the experience I’ve had, I identify them as being a serious talent,” he told Seven Sharp.

The boys’ dad, Jonah Lomu, a legend of world rugby, died in 2015 from complications following a kidney condition.

But he continues to be a role model to his sons even now.

“Just show them that you want to live life to the fullest, but at the same time show the boys that you just don't give up on your dream no matter what,” he once said.

The man, who was taken from his boys' lives six years ago but stays alive in their memories.

“Dad will always be the best and I thought to maybe give something else a try cause I’ll never be better than him,” Dhyreille said.