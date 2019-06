The Black Sox have made a winning start to their Softball World Championship title defence, beating the Czech Republic.

The world number one side thrashed the cup's host nation 9-0 with Ben Enoka providing the moment of the match with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Black Sox Nik Hayes struck out 15 Czech hitters for three safe hits and three walks though he did hit a Czech batter on the helmet with a fastball in the second inning.