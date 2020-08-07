Cyclist apologises for horror Tour of Poland crash that left Fabio Jakobsen fighting for his life

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen has apologised for the horror crash that left Fabio Jakobsen fighting for his life at the Tour of Poland this week.

Groenewegen saying he feels terrible for causing this collision near the finish line.

Jakobsen required resuscitation for an hour and had surgery on his head and face for five hours.

Mads Pedersen took out a thrilling stage two victory earlier today and had a message for the injured cyclist.