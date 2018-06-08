 

Cycling NZ, High Performance Sport NZ to conduct joint review into Anthony Peden's behaviour

The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.
The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.

The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.

The review will also look at behaviour of ex-sprint coach Anthony Peden, accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying other riders and staff.

