Cycling NZ boss takes 'unexpected leave' as fallout continues from revelations over former coach Anthony Peden

There's been a recent development in the aftermath of revelations involving Cycling New Zealand and former coach Anthony Peden, with Cycling NZ chief executive Andrew Matheson taking unexpected leave.

1 NEWS can reveal that Matheson has taken leave unexpectedly following revelations he'd failed to act on accusations of inappropriate behaviour from Peden.

Staff were told earlier this week and that he is not to be contacted.

Matheson was questioned by 1 NEWS last week about Peden's behaviour following his decision to resign from his coaching role and it's understood he left the office that Friday and hasn't returned.

During last week's interview, Matheson declined to answer questions around the accusations.

"You naturally debrief post events and we discussed it and ultimately his decision was to leave," he said.