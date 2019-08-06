TODAY |

Cycling community in mourning after 22-year-old's death during Tour of Poland

Associated Press
Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died after crashing in the Tour of Poland. He was 22.

His team Lotto Soudal announced overnight that Lambrecht had fallen during the third stage of the event and that he was taken to hospital, where he died.

The team said in a statement on Twitter: "The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened. ... Rest in peace Bjorg."

Lotto Soudal did not provide additional details.

Lambrecht had secured a series of strong finishes during one-day classics in autumn and was named most promising youngster in the June tour of the Dauphine, a preparatory event of the Tour de France.

It was his second season of competing in the top level of professional cycling after winning the under-23s' version of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race in 2017 and finished second in the U23 World Championships last year.

The winner of this morning's stage, Pascal Ackermann, said today's result "doesn't matter".

"I was devastated to hear today's tragic news and I would like to personally send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bjorg Lambrecht and everyone at Lotto-Soudal."

KATOWICE, POLAND - AUGUST 04: Start / Bjorg Lambrecht of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Tarnowskie GÃ³ry City / during the 76th Tour of Poland 2019, Stage 2 a 152,7km stage from Tarnowskie GÃ³ry to Katowice / #TDP19 / @Tour_de_Pologne / on August 04, 2019 in Katowice, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Bjorg Lambrecht racing in the second stage of the Tour of Poland. He was 22. Source: Getty
