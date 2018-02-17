 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

share

Source:

Associated Press

A rare moment of controversy in the typically ultra-polite sport of curling erupted Friday over a foul known as a "burned rock" in the Canada vs. Denmark women's match.

Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.
Source: SKY

The drama unfolded in the fifth end, or period, of the already tense game, when a Danish player touched a stone that was in motion. That is a foul called a "burned rock."

When burned rocks occur, the opposing team has three choices: They can ignore the foul, rearrange the stones to whatever position they think they would have ended up if the stone hadn't been touched, or remove the stone from play.

Canada's captain, or "skip," Rachel Homan chose to remove the stone. While such a move was within her rights, it is considered the most aggressive option. Canada, which was behind before the foul, then went on to score four points, taking the lead at 6-4.

In most sports, this wouldn't even be considered a controversy. But curling has a deeply ingrained ethos of good sportsmanship, and players are usually exceedingly polite to their rivals.

Tweets from curling fans immediately began to flow, with some criticizing the move as unsportsmanlike.

Denmark tied the score in the final end, forcing the game into overtime. Homan then flubbed her final shot of the match, giving Denmark a steal of one point and a 9-8 victory over the Canadians.

Afterward, Danish skip Madeleine Dupont said she disagreed with Canada's decision to remove the rock.

"I wouldn't have done it, but we're different that way," she said. "I'm not going to be mad about it. She can choose to do whatever she wants."

Asked if it felt even better to win the game after the controversy, Dupont replied: "It does."

"I felt like we had a good game," she said. "I think we were just happy to be there and they were just afraid to lose."

Homan said she was simply following the rules.

"There are options, and we've burned rocks in the past and they've come off," she said.

"Burning a rock is not something that you can do. So obviously, we've done it in the past and they just happened to do that then. So it's just the rules, I guess."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Canada's captain Rachel Homan played within the rules, but it didn't stop fans questioning her decision.

Curling controversy! Canadian team labelled unsportsmanlike after using bizarre 'burned rock' rule during tight Winter Olympics match

00:15
2
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

00:15
3
The Fijian winger couldn't be stopped as he carved his way to the tryline in the 38-4 win.

Watch: Suliasi Vunivalu carves Leeds defence to pieces with sensational solo try as Storm dominate World Club Challenge

00:15
4
Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.

Martin Guptill refusing to blame bowlers for record-breaking T20 loss to Aussies

5
Dalton Papalii of the Blues scores a try in the game between the Wild Knights and the Blues during the Global Tens Tournament at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia on February 09, 2018. Photo : Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Blues lose young flanker to fractured hand, expected to miss first six weeks of Super Rugby

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.

00:39
The council is banning freedom campers from Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover delta.

Freedom campers getting bad rap when majority are fine says tourism authority

Charlie Ives says NZ needs to penalise those who know the rules and break them.

A young woman, who walked out from the direction of the high school, gets a hug following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,

Many more could have died if not for teachers heroics- Florida shooting students say

One teacher was killed while attempting to barricade a classroom door.

04:55
One woman's sugar realisation turned out to be the greatest discovery of her life.

Kiwi woman sheds the kilos after embarking on a life of less sugar - 'Fat doesn't make you fat, sugar makes you fat'

Amanda Tiffen was ingesting 30 teaspoons of sugar a day.

02:10
The city's signature architecture style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.

Napier's Art Deco Festival celebrates 30 years

The city’s signature architectural style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 