Cruz Bromac outlasts favourite, Spankem, to claim New Zealand Trotting Cup

Cruz Bromac has claimed a stunning victory at the New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway this afternoon, while favourite Spankem could only manage second.

The win gave driver Blair Orange his first New Zealand Trotting Cup victory, having placed on two previous occasions with Highview Tommy.

Spankem held the lead into the final straight, alongside fellow favourite Thefixer, only for Cruz Bromac to show incredible speed down the outside to take the win.

Cruz Bromac was one of the lesser fancied horses heading into this afternoon's race in Christchurch, paying $14 for the win, and $3.10 to place.

Spankem, driven by Natalie Rasmussen, placed second, while Classie Brigade, driven by John Dunn, would finish third in a photo finish.

Paying $14, Cruz Bromac held off the favourite, Spankem, at Addington. Source: SKY
