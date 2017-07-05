Crowds ready to give a hero's welcome as Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive home

Team New Zealand and the America's Cup have touched down at Auckland Airport to a crowd of fans ready to welcome home the successful sportsmen and for a glimpse of the Auld Mug.

People who made a special trip to see the cup had to wait a little bit longer, after the flight from Dubai was delayed.

There are about 250 people, including plenty of friends and family, waiting for Team New Zealand to emerge.

Team New Zealand will hold a parade tomorrow at 12.30pm in Auckland's CBD.