TODAY |

Crowdfunding campaign launched to rename iconic Wellington cricket ground to 'Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve'

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Wellington

There are strong calls for Wellington's Basin Reserve cricket ground to be renamed Support Women’s Sport Basin Reserve.

It comes as the iconic sporting ground is looking for a naming rights sponsor for the first time in its history.

Former New Zealand basketball player and Olympian Megan Compain wants to rename the Basin Reserve to highlight an issue close to her heart.

"We're proposing we rename this iconic sports ground Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve," Compain, who is part of the New Zealand Olympic Committee's women in sport programme, told Seven Sharp.

When asked by Hilary Barry if the name was "a bit of a mouthful", Compain replied: "It is, but what’s important is for this to raise awareness of our female athletes and sporting women and teams that don't get nearly enough media coverage."

Compain says only 10 per cent of sports news coverage is centred on Kiwi women's sports, and "in this day and age it's not good enough".

She admits there will be some resistance to getting the new name through but says the Basin Reserve Trust and Wellington Cricket have both thrown their support behind the campaign.

A PledgeMe page has been created to crowdfund the money needed to buy the naming rights.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Megan Compain wants to highlight an issue close to her heart with the Wellington venue opening itself up to naming rights. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Other Sport
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sam Burgess. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess out indefinitely after drip inserted into heart
2
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
3
Crowdfunding campaign launched to rename iconic Wellington cricket ground to 'Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve'
4
Researchers say trans and intersex women should compete in a third division, or receive a handicap based on testosterone levels.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
5
Over 2000 people have signed a petition putting the Kiwi Ferns star forward for Young New Zealander of the Year.
Warriors star Georgia Hale taking club’s community work to the next level
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
03:34
Almost 170 people turned out to hand in their illegal firearms in Christchurch.

Firearms collection events set for this weekend in Wellington, Ohope and Maraekakaho
00:14
The 29-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider now sits more than 11 minutes behind leader Julian Alaphilippe.

George Bennett’s Tour de France hopes end after water bottle botch-up
01:23
The little penguins have forced DOC to plug up holes around the shop to stop them from coming in.

Pair of rogue blue penguins find a home in Wellington sushi shop
The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.

Mechanical fault causes delays on Wellington rail line