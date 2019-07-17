Crowdfunding campaign launched to rename iconic Wellington cricket ground to 'Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve'

There are strong calls for Wellington's Basin Reserve cricket ground to be renamed Support Women’s Sport Basin Reserve.

It comes as the iconic sporting ground is looking for a naming rights sponsor for the first time in its history.

Former New Zealand basketball player and Olympian Megan Compain wants to rename the Basin Reserve to highlight an issue close to her heart.

"We're proposing we rename this iconic sports ground Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve," Compain, who is part of the New Zealand Olympic Committee's women in sport programme, told Seven Sharp.

When asked by Hilary Barry if the name was "a bit of a mouthful", Compain replied: "It is, but what’s important is for this to raise awareness of our female athletes and sporting women and teams that don't get nearly enough media coverage."

Compain says only 10 per cent of sports news coverage is centred on Kiwi women's sports, and "in this day and age it's not good enough".