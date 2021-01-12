Covid-19 vaccinations for Olympic athletes start amid uncertainly over whether Tokyo games will go ahead

Olympic and Paralympic athletes have started being vaccinated for Covid-19 around the world according to the International Paralympic committee as, uncertainty remains around whether the Tokyo games will go ahead.

A man and a woman walk past near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

IPC spokesperson Craig Spence says the situation Tokyo 2020 organisers find themselves in, is not as bleak as many think.

"Now, I know in some countries, for example, they have starting vaccinating Olympians and Paralympians. There will be many athletes who come to the Games next year who will have been vaccinated before the opening ceremony, which puts us in a much stronger position."

Spence explained it was important to make sure there was an emphasis on Paralympic athletes receiving the vaccine before the Paralympic games which start in August after the Olympics.

"I have seen British Paralympians being vaccinated - because they are seen as vulnerable members of society - I have seen some athletes, I think in Israel, that have been vaccinated," said the IPC spokesperson.

"We have got to plan for the worst case scenario. The worst case scenario is that no athlete in the world attending the Games is vaccinated ahead of the Games. If we can build a plan that delivers the Games with that parameter then we are in a much stronger position if, say, half the population who come to the Games has been vaccinated."

The International Olympic Committee has previously said it won't make it mandatory for athletes to be vaccinated however is encouraging competitors to do so.

The IOC executive board dial in to their first video conference of the year tomorrow where new guidelines will be discussed including vaccinations, the inclusion of spectators and the overall safety of workers.

It's highly unlikely the topic of cancellation will addressed in the meeting with authorities dismissing recent media reports Tokyo had abandoned hope of being able to host the games.

"I think now you will start to see a change of approach from all the stakeholders involved and we will start communicating this is how we will organise the Games. I think that is what is what has been missing, because we have been so busy planning," said Spence.