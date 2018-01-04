'I couldn't be happier' - Kiwi teen signs Major League Baseball deal

Young Diamond Blacks pitcher Kyle Glogoski has signed on with Major League Baseball outfit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Glogoski, who turns 19 on Saturday, will head to Florida for spring training in March but in the meantime will continue pitching for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.

Baseball New Zealand said Glogoski had been sought by a number of MLB clubs and universities in the United States, but committed to the Phillies just before Christmas

"I couldn't be happier right now to finally get that pen to paper," Glogoski said.

"One thing that excites me is that they're one of the oldest organisations in the game and they have a lot of history behind them.

"I can't wait to put that jersey on for the first time and meet a lot of young talented kids the same age as me all trying to chase that same dream of making it to the big leagues."

Baseball New Zealand chief executive Ryan Flynn believes Golgoski has the right attributes to succeed at the highest level.

"He has the right make-up, he knows what he wants, he's clever and he's still growing as a man and as a player.