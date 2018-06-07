'This could be a classic' - Joseph Parker to square off against Dillian Whyte in London next month

Joseph Parker's next fight has been announced with the Kiwi heavyweight taking on British boxer Dillian Whyte next month.

Parker will square off with Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 28.

A composite image of Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte. Source: Photosport

Parker is returning to the UK after losing his world heavyweight title unification bout with Anthony Joshua earlier this year - a feeling Whyte knows as well after the 30-year-old lost via knockout to the IBF, WBA and WBO champion in December 2015.

It is the only loss Whyte has experienced in his 23-1 professional career and he warned the Kiwi he expects it to remain that way.

"There's going to be blood, pain and a knockout. I'm bang up for this," Whyte said.

"Parker's a good fighter but he didn't show much courage against Joshua - hopefully he'll be a bit more adventurous and come to have a fight against me.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I like challenges and I rise to them, this is a big fight and I’ll be training very hard as always. There's a massive incentive there to try and stop him.

"We're back at The O2, it's always a great atmosphere inside the arena and I'll be looking to get a similar result to my last fight there.

"Beating Parker should almost guarantee me a World Title shot but let's see... He's going to be very desperate, I'm expecting the best Joseph Parker because he can't afford to have back to back defeats."

Parker, whose career record sits at 24-1, laughed off Whyte's suggestions he would do what Joshua couldn't and claim a knockout win.

"We've both been in with AJ. One of us ended the fight on our feet, the other didn't. That pretty much speaks for itself," said Parker.

"I'm really looking forward to fighting Dillian. He's got a big mouth and says some funny things – and he's also highly entertaining in the ring. It'll be an incredible fight. There's no doubt about that.

"I'm really happy with how things have worked out. I know it took a lot of hard work from my team to get this over the line."

Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn said he was stunned by how swift the fight was agreed, considering rumours were circulating Parker was set to fight American Bryant Jennings.

"This fight came out of nowhere and I can't quite believe it's happening," Hearn said.

"Two guys that will fight anyone agreed a fight within hours and now we have the prospect of a brilliant heavyweight match up that will play a major part in shaping the division.

"Dillian has become a major force and Joseph is putting it all on the line after taking AJ the distance for the first time. Both want a return shot at the title and a win in such a high profile match up will be more effective than any eliminator.