 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Other Sport


'I could cancel the fight' - Joseph Parker's promoter threatens to pull him out of bout after losing the plot in press conference

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Duco Events boss David Higgins says he could cancel the upcoming WBO title fight between his fighter, Joseph Parker, and challenger Hughie Fury.

Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.
Source: 1 NEWS

Higgins became involved in an expletive laden exchange with Peter Fury - the father and trainer of Hughie - in the first pre-fight press conference overnight.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

The exchange followed the appointment of non-neutral referees for Sunday morning's bout in Manchester and finished with Higgins having to be escorted away by security.

Speaking to Fairfax after the incident, Higgins said he could be given no other choice but to pull Parker out of the bout.

"They are in breach of contract," he said.

DUCO Events promoter David Higgins says "it seems a bit unfair" that British ref Terry O'Connor has been named to officiate Parker and Fury's title fight in Manchester.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The contract says the referee will be neutral and they are in breach. If I want to, I could cancel the fight, keep their money and go to a court battle.

"Unless they change the referee it's not a fair fight."

Despite the cries of both Parker's team and the WBO itself, the British Boxing Board of Control have rejected requests for a neutral referee, with British official Terry O'Connor to take charge of Sunday morning's bout.

Parker himself admitted to 1 NEWS that Higgins' theatrics left his camp bewildered ahead of, arguably, the biggest fight of his career.

"He's not usually like that," Parker said.

"I'm not quite sure why he did that this morning."

"It reflects on our team."

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

00:30
2
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

01:03
3
The 22-year-old Wests Tigers half is in the country promoting the upcoming tournament.

Watch: 'Dad had tears in his eyes' - Tui Lolohea determined to make Tonga proud at league world cup

00:29
4
The two fighters will meet in the ring on September 24 in Manchester.

Video: Staredown! Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury come face to face after heated press conference

01:24
5
Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.

Watch: Joseph Parker's out-of-control manager David Higgins is booted from presser as Fury's dad yells: 'F*** off d***head'

00:31
The confident NZ First leader today called this election "a three way fight".

Watch: 'The day I stop to think about the ACT Party ...I'll check myself into a lunatic asylum' - Winston delivers two fingers to David Seymour

Potential coalition partners remain at odds, as election looms.

01:15
See Robert Muldoon before he was Prime Minister, as we bring the iconic moments in New Zealand history.

Watch: Robert Muldoon admits defeat as 'Big Norm' storms to victory in 1972

As the nation counts down to the election, we bring you one of the moments from the 1972 campaign.

01:24
The black and white version shows a sneak peek into Kiwi life over 50 years ago, showing it’s not all that different.

Election flashback: 'Too much mudslinging?' - Amazing look at NZ's first TV election coverage

The black and white coverage provides a sneak peek into Kiwi life.


00:34
Duco Events boss David Higgins stole the show at this morning’s press conference.

Watch: 'It reflects on our team' - Joseph Parker tells 1 NEWS he's embarrassed by David Higgins' bizarre press conference rant

Parker's promoter was booted out of the pre-fight media conference in London.

00:56
The Labour leader says she will be 'Prime Minister for Morrinsville as I am for Mt Albert'.

Ardern denies there is an 'urban-rural divide' after Morrinsville protest

The Labour leader said she thought the protest was simply political and she didn't take the insults personally.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 