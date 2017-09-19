'I could cancel the fight' - Joseph Parker's promoter threatens to pull him out of bout after losing the plot in press conference

Duco Events boss David Higgins says he could cancel the upcoming WBO title fight between his fighter, Joseph Parker, and challenger Hughie Fury.

Higgins became involved in an expletive laden exchange with Peter Fury - the father and trainer of Hughie - in the first pre-fight press conference overnight.

The exchange followed the appointment of non-neutral referees for Sunday morning's bout in Manchester and finished with Higgins having to be escorted away by security.

Speaking to Fairfax after the incident, Higgins said he could be given no other choice but to pull Parker out of the bout.

"They are in breach of contract," he said.

"The contract says the referee will be neutral and they are in breach. If I want to, I could cancel the fight, keep their money and go to a court battle.

"Unless they change the referee it's not a fair fight."

Despite the cries of both Parker's team and the WBO itself, the British Boxing Board of Control have rejected requests for a neutral referee, with British official Terry O'Connor to take charge of Sunday morning's bout.

Parker himself admitted to 1 NEWS that Higgins' theatrics left his camp bewildered ahead of, arguably, the biggest fight of his career.

"He's not usually like that," Parker said.

"I'm not quite sure why he did that this morning."