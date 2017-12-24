'Coughgate' instigator dumped out of Darts World Championship

The English darts player who coughed to distract Kiwi Bernie Smith has been eliminated from the World Darts Championship, spectacularly crashing out to Phil "the Power" Taylor at London's Alexandra Palace.

In his first round match against Smith on Thursday morning, England's Justin Pipe could be seen coughing in the Kiwi's direction as he threw for the match, clearly in an attempt to distract him from the victory.

In a dose of instant karma, Pipe was humbled by the 16-time world champion - beaten 4-0 in an easy victory for the retiring great.

Taylor won an impressive 11 straight legs to condemn Pipe to his exit, averaging 115 in the contest.

Pipe was booed by the crowd after his coughing antics from the previous round, while those in attendance cheered every dart thrown by Taylor.