 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Other Sport


'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hughie Fury's boxing promoter is outraged at this morning's WBO title fight result with Joseph Parker, announcing his intentions to appeal the majority decision win in favour of the Kiwi.

The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown
Source: SKY

Mick Hennessy of Hennessy Sports told BBC 5 Live Sport after the fight he was devastated by the result.

"I thought it was an absolute masterclass, shades of [Muhammad] Ali," he said referring to Fury's fighting style.

"Parker wasn't even in the fight. One of the worst decisions I've ever seen."

The bout went the distance in Manchester Arena this morning but the judges favoured Parker's relentless aggression in chasing down Fury, who attempted to use his awkward fighting style defensively to stay away and score points with the jab.

One judge scored the fight a draw on 114-114, but the other two, including controversial original referee Terry O'Connor, scored the bout 118-110 - meaning they saw Parker win 10 of the 12 rounds of the close bout.

"This is corruption at it's highest level in boxing," Hennessy said.

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

00:30
2
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points


00:48
3
Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.

'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

00:30
4
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win


00:28
5
The pair of tennis legends played for Team Europe.

Federer and Nadal embrace after winning first doubles match together in Laver Cup

00:30
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win

"I thought it was an absolute masterclass, shades of Ali," Mick Hennessy said of his fighter after the bout.

00:30
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

Parker won the fight with the judges scoring it 114-114, 118-110 and 118-110.

01:34
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

"If you voted for a Labour Maori MP, pat yourself on the back! You now have 7 Māori MP's from Labour who will sit in opposition for 3 years and will be able to do absolutely NOTHING!!

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

Tells cheering supporters at Auckland's Aotea Centre majority of Kiwis have voted to change govt.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 