'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win

Hughie Fury's boxing promoter is outraged at this morning's WBO title fight result with Joseph Parker, announcing his intentions to appeal the majority decision win in favour of the Kiwi.

Mick Hennessy of Hennessy Sports told BBC 5 Live Sport after the fight he was devastated by the result.

"I thought it was an absolute masterclass, shades of [Muhammad] Ali," he said referring to Fury's fighting style.

"Parker wasn't even in the fight. One of the worst decisions I've ever seen."

The bout went the distance in Manchester Arena this morning but the judges favoured Parker's relentless aggression in chasing down Fury, who attempted to use his awkward fighting style defensively to stay away and score points with the jab.

One judge scored the fight a draw on 114-114, but the other two, including controversial original referee Terry O'Connor, scored the bout 118-110 - meaning they saw Parker win 10 of the 12 rounds of the close bout.