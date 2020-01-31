TODAY |

Cook Islands doctor following in family footsteps with Olympic canoe slalom spot

Source:  1 NEWS

Jane Nicholas might not be a name you recognise, but the 27-year-old will become the latest in her family to represent the Cook Islands in canoe slalom.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jane Nicholas will follow in her family's footsteps when she competes at this year’s canoe slalom. Source: 1 NEWS

Following in the footsteps of her older brother and sister, who took part in the Rio Olympics four years ago, Nicholas will make her debut in Tokyo later this year.

The paddler just wanting to make her family proud.

"They're very supportive of me and have been my kind of career long training buddies," she told 1 NEWS.

"So it's pretty exciting to be able to get there myself this year."

That admiration going both ways, sister Ella says.

"I'm sure she'll do great. I watched her race in Managhau last year and in Spain, and both of them were beautiful."

Making the Kiwi born trio even more remarkable, away from the waters the three siblings all work as doctors.

Motivated by their parents, they're also out to inspire the next generation, Ella even setting up a scholarship to help support New Zealand and Pacific slalom athletes.

"I had so much support over the years, I wanted to give back in some way," Ella says.

They know what it means to be among just a handful of athletes to compete for the Cook Islands on sport's biggest stage.

"To have the country behind you, that's so small is actually really special. 

"I feel very proud to represent them."


Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
2
LIVE: Aaron Cruden leads Chiefs to victory in high scoring thriller against Blues
3
Tensions between New Zealand Rugby, Super Rugby licence holders over future of Kiwi teams
4
Damian McKenzie's rotten luck with injuries continues, ruled out of Super Rugby opener against Blues
5
Crusaders name strong side for Super Rugby opener despite All Blacks rest orders
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Kiwi kayaker Luuka Jones making changes in build up to Tokyo 2020
01:30

Black Sticks women's legends Whitelock, McCaw return to national fold

Andy Ruiz's axed trainer says boxer was 'doing whatever the hell he wanted' in lead-up to Anthony Joshua rematch
01:50

Cash-strapped Boxing NZ to cover extra costs for Kiwi Olympic hopefuls' trips to rescheduled qualifiers