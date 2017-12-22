Controversy after 'coughgate' sees Kiwi darts player dumped out of World Championships

Controversy has engulfed yesterday's World Darts Championship match between Kiwi Bernie Smith and England's Justin Pipe - who appeared to tactically cough to distract his opponent.

With Smith on the verge of sealing the third set and match of the first round encounter at London's Alexandra Palace, Pipe could be seen coughing in an attempt to put the Kiwi off - succeeding to advance to the second round.

Former world champion John Part was adamant that Pipe is guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct, labelling the event "coughgate".

"When you feel like you need to cough, what do you do? You go for the water. There was no effort to go for the water there," he said after the match.

Fellow commentator Wayne Mardle echoed Part's sentiments.

"Whether or not Bernie Smith heard it or not is absolutely irrelevant, the intent was there."

"Absolutely despicable behaviour by a professional darts player."