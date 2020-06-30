Consultancy firm helping with America’s Cup fired after Team NZ accuse it of leaking info

An Auckland-based consultancy firm has been fired from helping set up this summer's event after Team New Zealand accused its employees of sharing confidential information.

The alleged informants are also accused of leaking information to a government department.

As far as managing director Grant Dalton is concerned, there are no spies left at Emirates Team New Zealand HQ.

"They're gone, that’s it. It's a pretty simple one,” Dalton said.

Team New Zealand revealed last night they had terminated the employment of contractors accused of leaking team information.

"Two weeks ago, I was just on a normal conversation to Europe and the guy said something that couldn't have come from anywhere else - impossible - that was the beginning of the end,” he said.

It's claimed the former contractors divulged sensitive commercial data, but Dalton cannot rule out the possibility that other team secrets were also shared.

"I guess that's the thing that gets you, the treachery, people you employed and trusted. That's what gets you. Look, I don't know, I can't be sure, but this is the America's Cup."

While leaks were being patched on shore, no such problem appeared in the shadow of Rangitoto as Te Aihe made a long-awaited return to sailing.

The AC75 was back from cancelled regattas in Italy and England and straight up on foils.

The arrival of challenger American Magic's Defiant in Auckland this morning added to the edge.

"We want them out here. That's going quicken the pace a little bit. We can't line up against them, but getting them on the water you just look across and it changes your step a little."

With two AC75s soon to be strutting their stuff on the Hauraki Gulf, Dalton has a message for those keen to engage in a little spying of their own.