Conor McGregor's return to UFC confirmed with fight against American opponent in January

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will return to MMA next year when he will fight American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246.

Conor McGregor last fought in 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Conor has signed and 'Cowboy' is ready to go," UFC president Dana White told ESPN as he announced the January 21 fight.

He has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission in their October 2018 lightweight title fight.

Since then he has been involved in several court cases, pleading guilty to assaulting a man in a Dublin pub earlier this year.

The Irishman has previously fought twice at 170 pounds against Nate Diaz, losing the first fight before winning the epic rematch.