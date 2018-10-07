TODAY |

Conor McGregor's return to UFC confirmed with fight against American opponent in January

Source:  1 NEWS

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will return to MMA next year when he will fight American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246.

Conor McGregor last fought in 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Source: Associated Press

"Conor has signed and 'Cowboy' is ready to go," UFC president Dana White told ESPN as he announced the January 21 fight.

He has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission in their October 2018 lightweight title fight.

Since then he has been involved in several court cases, pleading guilty to assaulting a man in a Dublin pub earlier this year.

The Irishman has previously fought twice at 170 pounds against Nate Diaz, losing the first fight before winning the epic rematch.

The 31-year-old has a 21-4 record in MMA and one loss to Floyd Mayweather in professional boxing.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
2
Crusaders confirm new Māori-inspired logo, keep name
3
Potential new Crusaders branding published online, featuring same name but new Māori-inspired logo
4
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
5
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Dan Hooker to headline UFC Auckland event, Paul Felder confirmed as opponent
00:35

TVNZ to deliver 12 hours of free-to-air coverage daily at Tokyo Olympics, in partnership with Sky
00:18

Rising talent Hakaraia Wilson the title at World Kickboxing Network tournament
01:50

Blair Tuke, Peter Burling targeting gold at 49er World Champs in Auckland