Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather a step closer as Irish MMA firebrand signs on to fight

The much anticipated super-fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated American fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr appears to be one step closer, with the temperametal Irishman having signed a deal to fight.

Floyd Mayweather insists he started the rumours about fighting Conor McGregor.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news during an interview with TNT, adding that the fight will be a boxing match, seeing McGregor move away from MMA.

"The McGregor side is done, I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now," White said.

"I've got one side done. If we can come to a deal (with Mayweather) the fight will happen."

McGregor confirmed the deal in a statement released to Themaclife.com.

"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days," the statement read.

Conor McGregor celebrates

Terms of any deal are yet to be announced, although Reuters suggest that both fighters will pocket a nine figure NZD sum.

Talk of the fight has grown louder in recent months, with the pair engaging in back and forth verbal spats with one another.

'I'm going to break his face' - Conor McGregor steps up spat with Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather labels Conor McGregor 'an ant' as calls for bout grow louder

