Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather a step closer as Irish MMA firebrand signs on to fight

The much anticipated super-fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated American fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr appears to be one step closer, with the temperametal Irishman having signed a deal to fight.

Floyd Mayweather insists he started the rumours about fighting Conor McGregor.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news during an interview with TNT, adding that the fight will be a boxing match, seeing McGregor move away from MMA.

"The McGregor side is done, I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now," White said.



"I've got one side done. If we can come to a deal (with Mayweather) the fight will happen."



McGregor confirmed the deal in a statement released to Themaclife.com.



"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days," the statement read.

Conor McGregor celebrates Source: Getty

Terms of any deal are yet to be announced, although Reuters suggest that both fighters will pocket a nine figure NZD sum.