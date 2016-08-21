 

Conor McGregor returns to UFC, set to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

Associated Press
Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts on October 6 in Las Vegas with a bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC dramatically announced the matchup today to close a news conference promoting the slate of fight cards for the rest of 2018.

McGregor won the featherweight and lightweight championships during his meteoric MMA career, but he hasn't fought in the UFC since taking the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor hasn't competed at all since losing his incredibly lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

McGregor also has resolved his legal troubles after throwing a hand truck at a bus containing UFC fighters last April.

Nurmagomedov was the intended target of his misbehavior after a previous spat between the fighters' camps.

Conor McGregor celebrates
Conor McGregor celebrates
Kiwi Mark McGrath secures quarter-final spot at Auckland Darts Masters, creates NZ history

Kiwi darts player Mark McGrath has become the first New Zealander to make it past the first round of the Auckland Darts Masters competition last night.

The 50-year-old defeated fourth seed Michael Smith 6-4 in the third match of the tournament.

The Englishman Smith failed to take out the ninth leg, missing four darts at double five with McGrath taking the lead 5-4.

McGrath made the 27-year-old pay for mistakes going onto win the ninth and tenth leg.

World No.1 Michael van Gerwen cruised through his first round match, defeating Kiwi Cody Harris 6-2.

Cody Harris will face world number one Michael van Gerwen in the first round.

New Zealand's other hopefuls Ben Robb and John Hurring lost their first round matches against season veterans Simon Whitlock of Australia and Rob Cross of England.

Whitlock edged Robb 6-5 in their match with reigning world champion Cross holding on to defeat Hurring 6-5.

The 50-year-old defeated Michael Smith of England 6-4 and became the first Kiwi to ever win at the tournament.
Stephen Stuart

Darts royalty has descended on Auckland once again to take on Oceania’s best but one young Kiwi is still trying to soak up just being part of the action.

21-year-old Tahuna Irwin took just two years to surge to the top of the sport here and even qualified for the biggest show of all - the World Champions at Alexandra Palace in London in December.

Yet he’s still wide-eyed seeing the likes of Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen arrive for this year’s Auckland Dart Masters.

"I'm speechless. Even all this is amazing to me. I'm actually quite excited.

"I’m just going to go hard, enjoy it - just have fun."

Van Gerwen opens his campaign tomorrow against another Kiwi, Cody Harris, who's trying to break in to the elite world circuit.

"I had stage fright the first time," Harris said speaking about competing at last year’s Auckland’s Dart Masters.

"Now, I’m just getting more comfortable."

The tournament kicks off at 7pm at the Spark Arena with the first round of play, before the knockout finals take place over the weekend.

Cody Harris will face world number one Michael van Gerwen in the first round.
