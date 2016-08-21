Conor McGregor returns to UFC, set to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kiwi darts player Mark McGrath has become the first New Zealander to make it past the first round of the Auckland Darts Masters competition last night.

The 50-year-old defeated fourth seed Michael Smith 6-4 in the third match of the tournament.

The Englishman Smith failed to take out the ninth leg, missing four darts at double five with McGrath taking the lead 5-4.

McGrath made the 27-year-old pay for mistakes going onto win the ninth and tenth leg.

World No.1 Michael van Gerwen cruised through his first round match, defeating Kiwi Cody Harris 6-2.

New Zealand's other hopefuls Ben Robb and John Hurring lost their first round matches against season veterans Simon Whitlock of Australia and Rob Cross of England.