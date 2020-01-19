TODAY |

Conor McGregor questioned by French police over alleged indecent exposure, sexual assault

Source:  AAP

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor has been questioned in France on suspicion of indecent exposure and attempted sexual assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Source: Associated Press

The Irishman was questioned under arrest by gendarmes after a complaint was received on Thursday, the prosecutor's office in Bastia, on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, said in an emailed statement.

Prosecutors said they had ordered further investigations after his interview and "as a result of the information gathered by the investigators," without giving further details.

They did not say when exactly McGregor had been arrested or whether he had subsequently been released. News agency AFP quoted McGregor's lawyer as saying he had been freed.

McGregor announced his intention to retire from professional mixed martial arts in June - though he has previously announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019, only to later resume his career.


Other Sport
Combat Sports
