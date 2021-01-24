Conor McGregor knocked out by Dustin Poirier in stunning UFC comeback loss

Conor McGregor has been knocked out by Dustin Poirier in a stunning UFC comeback loss.

Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during UFC 257. Source: Getty

Poirier avenged his TKO defeat at the hands of McGregor back in 2014.

Poirier took the Irishman to the ground early in round one, but McGregor fought his way back to his feet to pull back an even first round for both fighters.

Round two was a different story, with the constant kicks to McGregor’s calf taking their toll and with 2 minutes 30 left on the clock in the second round, Poirier clipped him with a left and the fight was over.

This was the Irishman’s first fight in over a year and he was sure to blame it on just that "It's the inactivity; that's it, I have to dust it off and that's it"