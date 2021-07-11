TODAY |

Conor McGregor gets pummelled, breaks leg on UFC return

Source:  Associated Press

Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264 this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

McGregor appeared to land awkwardly, causing his leg to horrifically twist. Source: Spark Sport PPV

The fight was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue. The biggest star in mixed martial arts never got up after falling to the canvas following a final-minute blow by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC's next lightweight title shot.

Poirier said he thought McGregor's leg broke when he checked one of McGregor's kicks earlier in the fight.

“I felt something, for sure,” Poirier said.

“He fractured it on one of the kicks at the beginning of the fight, and then he broke it.”

Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, parrying McGregor's kicks and landing several strikes before getting control over McGregor on the ground.

Conor McGregor holds onto his broken leg in his first round loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Source: Associated Press

After a long stretch of punches and elbows on the prone McGregor, Poirier knocked him down one last time — and McGregor's ankle bent gruesomely as he fell.

McGregor was furious about the circumstances of his loss before he was carried from the cage.

“This is not over!” he shouted.

Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round when they met in Abu Dhabi last January, avenging his first-round knockout loss to McGregor in 2014.

Poirier’s clear superiority in the fighters’ second bout made a third showdown seem questionable just six months later, but McGregor demanded the chance to fix his mistakes and Poirier accepted the massive paycheck that comes from sharing a cage with McGregor.

Instead of taking an easier fight or another boxing match, McGregor wanted another shot at Poirier after getting stopped by strikes for the first time in his MMA career. He claimed he had been distracted by his plans to box Manny Pacquiao this year, and he vowed to devote his full attention to MMA in training camp.

Other Sport
Combat Sports
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Conor McGregor gets pummelled, breaks leg on UFC return
2
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
3
Fiji scrap special 'vaccinate' jerseys hours from kickoff against All Blacks
4
Tom Cruise turns heads with surprise Wimbledon appearance
5
Robertson reveals All Blacks clause in new Crusaders deal
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Olympics without spectators 'eerie' but athletes back move

McGregor throws kick at Poirier in intense staredown before third fight

Basketball prodigy becomes first African American to win US Spelling Bee

Joseph Parker reportedly tests positive for Covid-19