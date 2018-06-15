TODAY |

Conor McGregor fined for assaulting man at a pub

Associated Press
More From
Other Sport

Conor McGregor has been fined 1,000 euros [NZ$1,700] for assaulting a man in a pub.

The retired mixed martial arts fighter from Ireland pleaded guilty to a charge of assault during an appearance at Dublin District Court.

Video footage of the incident in April was played in the hearing.

McGregor accepted his actions were "very wrong", telling the judge: "I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again."

The 31-year-old McGregor hasn't fought in MMA since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He was banned for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in a post-fight brawl.

Mixed martial arts figher Conor McGregor is escorted by court officers as he leaves a Brooklyn Supreme court. Source: Associated Press
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Emotional Steve Hansen lost for words after finishing stellar All Blacks career
2
Sonny Bill Williams admits initially not wanting to play bronze playoff, but 'flipped script' after words with team
3
'This jersey does mean a lot' - Kieran Read signs off from All Blacks career
4
All Blacks outclass Wales to claim third place at Rugby World Cup
5
Coles family supporting son Dane no matter what after difficult 12 months
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
04:11

Motocross rider Levi Sherwood retiring from top level freestyle competition

Paralympian Marieke Vervoort fulfills wish to take own life

Nike CEO to step down in January after holding job since 2006

Steve Hansen's horse runs fourth at Royal Randwick