Conor McGregor fined for assaulting man at a pub

Conor McGregor has been fined 1,000 euros [NZ$1,700] for assaulting a man in a pub.

The retired mixed martial arts fighter from Ireland pleaded guilty to a charge of assault during an appearance at Dublin District Court.

Video footage of the incident in April was played in the hearing.

McGregor accepted his actions were "very wrong", telling the judge: "I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again."