 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Conor McGregor avoids jail time following wild clash with rival UFC stars

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport
North America
Crime and Justice

This time, Conor McGregor didn't put up a fight.

The mixed martial arts star pleaded guilty today to disorderly conduct and will perform five days of community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena in which he was caught on camera hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters.

McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management program and barred from contact with fighters injured in the mayhem after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in April.

There are no restrictions on McGregor's travel. If he stays out of trouble for a year, his record will be wiped clean.

If he violates the terms of his plea deal, he could be jailed for up to 15 days. Prosecutors said he's already paid to fix the bus.

"I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward," McGregor said outside a Brooklyn courthouse. "I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support."

The 30-year-old Irish brawler, who last month said he regretted his actions, then rushed to a waiting SUV with his entourage, separated by bike-rack barricades from dozens of photographers and reporters and a self-professed superfan.

"You're the champ Conor!" Robbie Fox yelled, an Irish flag draped around his neck.

"They won't do anything to you Conor, you're the champ!"

McGregor, clad in a tight, blue pinstripe suit, was joined in court by his 25-year-old friend, fellow fighter, Irish citizen and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who was sentenced to three days of community service and anger management.

Prosecutors said the sentence will allow McGregor to "reflect on his conduct and give back to society."

The charges to which he and Cowley pleaded guilty are technically violations, not criminal offenses.

McGregor, once the UFC's simultaneous 145- and 155-pound champion, hasn't fought since the fracas.

The UFC stripped him of its 155-pound championship belt in April because he had not fought in 17 months.

During that time, McGregor turned to boxing and secured a guaranteed $30 million payday despite losing a highly anticipated bout last year to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The UFC declined to comment today on the outcome of McGregor's case.

Last week, McGregor attended the World Cup final in Moscow as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and posed with him in a photo posted on Instagram. In the caption, McGregor called Putin "one of the greatest leaders of our time."

The day before, on McGregor's 30th birthday, his girlfriend revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant with their second child.

McGregor, widely known for his fight-related antics, was seen on camera attacking the bus in a Barclays Center loading dock after a press event ahead of UFC 223, which featured the sport's biggest card of the year.

He and an entourage that UFC president Dana White described as "20 hoodlums that flew in from Ireland" crashed the event allegedly looking for retaliation against main event fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had been in an altercation with McGregor's friend Artem Lobov.

Video showed McGregor tossing trash cans and being blocked from throwing a barricade before he launched the hand truck.

Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were hurt by shattered glass, forcing them from their bouts.

Nurmagomedov, the current 155-pound champion, was on the bus and said he had to be restrained to keep from fighting McGregor.

In an online chat with fans this week, Nurmagomedov said he'd be interested in taking that battle to the UFC octagon.

White said McGregor justified the confrontation in a text exchange just before he turned himself in to police. According to White, he said it "had to be done."

The Irishman must have anger management treatment, after he admitted disorderly conduct. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
3

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
4

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
5

Watch: Dillian Whyte gets the giggles during pre-fight stare down with Joseph Parker
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:57
The Kiwi faces off against the Brit on Sunday morning.

'Less movement, more punches' – Joseph Parker outlines plan for Dillian Whyte
00:31
The Duco and Matchroom bosses renewed their unique relationship this morning.

'He makes me look like less of a t***' – friendly rivals Eddie Hearn, David Higgins trade barbs at Parker v Whyte presser
00:21
The firm’s shares opened down nearly 20 per cent, shaving almost $150 billion from its market value.

Facebook stock plunges 19 percent, over $150 billion wiped from value
Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Chris Froome climb alpe d'huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Geraint Thomas keeps hold of yellow jersey after 18th Tour de France stage

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Joy Reid
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
Joy Reid

Ahead of a career-defining match up with Dillian Whyte, Kiwi fighter Joseph Parker is confident of a return to winning ways.

Parker, 26, is looking to get back on the horse having lost his unbeaten run, tasting defeat for the first time in his career to Brit Anthony Joshua back in April.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, a relaxed Parker says that he's ready for his clash with Whyte at London's O2 Arena on Sunday NZT.

"I've trained very hard in training camp," Parker said.

"I'm here, confident and ready for the fight, and I have my family and friends here to support me, and I know that everyone back in New Zealand and Samoa support me.

"I just want to go out there and give it my best, put on a great performance, a dominant performance and hopefully get the victory."

Parker also outlined his plan for Whyte, needing a win to keep any hopes of future world title fights alive.

"This is the hurt business and I really want to hurt him."

"For me to be able to be (a) two-time champion, a unified champion, I really have to hurt this guy.

"I have to put in a great performance (so) everyone thinks 'wow, he belongs at the top, he's ready for bigger and better fights.'"

Asked about his opponent, Parker outlined his gameplan for Sunday's bout, telling Whyte to prepare for the worst.

"I want to inflict pain, I want him to feel the big blows coming his way, and then eventually knock him out."

"(I want to) punch him everywhere. The nose, the ears, the forehead, the mouth, the stomach, everywhere.

"We want to do a lot of the hitting, and not get hit.

"If I execute the plan we have in place, it'll be a great night, and we're going to come back with victory."

Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday. Source: Breakfast
Topics
Other Sport
Joy Reid
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:11
The eclipsed moon will appear a deep red during the celestial event which will be visible in southern parts of the country.

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Politics
North America

When he took on the role as Donald Trump's mouthpiece, Sean Spicer didn't rewrite the rule book for how the White House press secretary conducts himself.

No, he doused the rule book in gasoline and threw a match at it.

Now, almost exactly one year after he resigned from the Trump White House, Mr Spicer has a book out about the experience.

Q+A presenter Corin Dann has interviewed Mr Spicer, speaking to him about his tumultuous eight months working with the President.

Dann gave the Breakfast show a sneak peek today.

Q+A debuts at its new time slot - 9.30pm - this Sunday, and will feature the full interview with Mr Spicer. 

Spicer spent a memorable eight months as the White House press secretary, and has now written a book about it. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
Politics
North America