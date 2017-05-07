Confirmed! Joseph Parker to fight Hughie Fury in UK in September

Kiwi heavyweight WBO champion Joseph Parker has confirmed today that he will fight Hughie Fury on September 23 in the United Kingdom.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm very much looking forward to this fight. It's been a long time coming but the contract is signed thanks to my promoter David Higgins and I am ready to get going," said Parker.

Parker was meant to fight Fury in May but the British fighter pulled out of the title fight due to an injury.