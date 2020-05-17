TODAY |

Community sport to return as gathering limit extended to 100

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis will be able to return to community sport soon, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced loosening restrictions around mass gatherings at Alert Level 2.

Young boys play rugby. Source: istock.com

From Friday afternoon, the 10 person limit will be pushed out to 100, allowing for New Zealand's winter codes to resume at the amateur level.

Naturally, team sports were affected by the 10 person limit, with nearly every winter code at team level involving teams of more than 10. 

Sports teams will be able to return to training from Friday afternoon onwards.

Grant Robertson says professional sport in NZ only operates because we have strong community sport. Source: 1 NEWS

"On the basis of this good news, Cabinet has decided we can now increase the size of all gatherings to 100 from 12 noon this Friday," Prime Minister Ardern told media.

"The shift to 100 means many more gatherings will be able to occur from now on.

"The move to 100 also allows community sport to operate more easily, and I understand sporting codes have been working on operational guidance with Sport New Zealand."

Other Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
