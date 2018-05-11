Comm Games gold medallist David Liti hoping to inspire next generation of champion Kiwi weightlifters

David Liti's Commonwealth Games gold medal was one of the highlights of New Zealand's campaign, now the kind-hearted weightlifter is back home in Auckland trying to inspire the next generation.

Visiting his old stomping ground at Auckland's One Tree Hill College it's plain to see the former prefect is well remembered.

"He was always strong you know, not only in the weight lifting sense, he knew what he was about, he always wanted to help people," Principal Nick Coughlan told Seven Sharp.

"He was one of those prefects that every school needs where he could relate to everyone and break through those barriers of big versus small, or ethnicities or anything like that."

Liti is humble about his new found fame.

"I still see myself as the same old me but I find it different when kids come up to me and say 'I love your work' and stuff like that, I didn't think I would impact them in a good way," he said.

Along with coach and mentor Tina Bell, Liti was at One Tree Hill College to open a new gym extension focusing on weightlifting.