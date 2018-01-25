 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Comeback fighter Alexis Pritchard headlines NZ boxing contingent for Commonwealth Games

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The former Olympian returned to NZ after claiming her first knockout win in the US.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps on the back foot as Pakistan power on through first innings in second T20 match in Auckland


00:53
2
The Chiefs loose forward talked about his close friend who died nearly a year ago.

'It was pretty emotional' - watch as Liam Messam pays tribute to former All Blacks forward Sione Lauaki, nearly a year after his death

00:25
3
The Kiwi star was asked by a reporter after his side's win over the Nets if he gained powers from his hair.

Video: 'Who is that? Is he cool?' Steven Adams bamboozled by comparisons to biblical character Samson

4
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a forehand in her semi-final match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day 11 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Caroline Wozniacki beats Elise Mertens to cement Aussie Open final spot

01:54
5
Carter gave O'Gara a heads up about the Crusaders assistant role while working together at French club Racing 92.

All Blacks legend Dan Carter's persuasion earns Irish great Ronan O'Gara Crusaders role

00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Raw video: Watch the spectacular moment a pair of orca glide past youngsters swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


00:57
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

The 45-year-old is facing a raft of charges following the incident.


03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.


01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.


00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 