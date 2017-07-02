'Come have a real fight' - New champ Jeff Horn makes cheeky dig and immediate challenge to Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision this afternoon in a bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 51,000 people.

But the newly crowned champion already has his eyes on taking down another legend - Floyd Mayweather.

During a post-fight interview in the ring broadcast live on SKY Arena, Horn took aim at Money.

"One quick thing first," he said. "This is just having a bit of a dig overseas to Floyd Mayweather that this is no joke. Which one does he want: the walking stick or the gloves? Come have a real fight."

Mayweather, of course, has a fight of his own to focus on after coming out of retirement following his own win over Pacquiao in 2015.

Mayweather is set for an August 26 showdown against Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But Horn may have to wait to get his chance, with Pacquiao possibly lining up a shot at redemption.

"I'm sure he'll want to come back. It was a close decision and I'm sure he'll want to come back and prove himself," Horn said.

Top Rank promotor Bob Arum said there was a clause for a rematch, but he'd give it time before talking to Pacquiao about it.

"I know Jeff would welcome the rematch, but I don't know Manny's future position," Arum said. "Is he going to stay in politics and not continue in boxing? I don't know, and he doesn't know now — it's unfair to ask him now."

Pacquiao's camp had talked about a rematch with Mayweather if he got past Horn, hoping to avenge his loss on points in the 2015 mega fight. That seems to be a distant chance now.